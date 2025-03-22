Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLBGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Highland Global Allocation Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance

HGLB stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77.

Institutional Trading of Highland Global Allocation Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLBFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.