Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Highland Global Allocation Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance
HGLB stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
