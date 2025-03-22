HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $33.54 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.13.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.90%.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,026,000 after purchasing an additional 737,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,197,000 after acquiring an additional 617,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,485 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $96,344,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,536,000 after buying an additional 906,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

