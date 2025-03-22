Head-To-Head Survey: ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) & OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN)

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ASM International shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of ASM International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of OriginClear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASM International and OriginClear”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASM International $2.85 billion 8.31 $813.97 million $15.00 32.19 OriginClear $30,000.00 132.06 -$11.63 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

ASM International has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ASM International and OriginClear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASM International 0 1 1 2 3.25 OriginClear 0 0 0 0 0.00

ASM International currently has a consensus price target of $561.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.19%. Given ASM International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ASM International is more favorable than OriginClear.

Profitability

This table compares ASM International and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASM International 19.98% 17.10% 12.77% OriginClear N/A N/A -11.62%

Risk and Volatility

ASM International has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASM International beats OriginClear on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services. It also manufactures and sells equipment, which is used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices. The company offers its products to semiconductor manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International NV. ASM International NV was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. It also offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment systems. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

