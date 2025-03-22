Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,289 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Toast were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Toast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Toast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,516.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. Analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOST. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 34,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,129,668.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,260 shares in the company, valued at $437,712.60. This trade represents a 72.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $42,324.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,644,656 shares in the company, valued at $65,177,717.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,770 shares of company stock worth $9,409,211 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

