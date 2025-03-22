Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth $3,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 102.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $254,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Viant Technology by 74.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Viant Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Viant Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.90 million, a PE ratio of 207.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Insider Activity at Viant Technology

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $330,246.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,140.80. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

