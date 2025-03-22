Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $390,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,125,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $154.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.95.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

