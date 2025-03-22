Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Shares in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Xometry by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Xometry by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 102,140 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $8,848,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Xometry Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $25.72 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In related news, CFO James Miln sold 25,852 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $621,999.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,026.28. This trade represents a 19.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $39,818.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,183.48. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,643 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Profile

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.