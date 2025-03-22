Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 47,331 Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBTG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Business Travel Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 386,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Global Business Travel Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,234,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 384,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Global Business Travel Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBTG opened at $7.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Stories

