Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,698 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Ameren by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 42,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 600.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ameren by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 13,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $492,275.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,471.94. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,712. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $98.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.25%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

