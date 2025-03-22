Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,821 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 13.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.
In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $403,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,497 shares in the company, valued at $745,429.10. This represents a 35.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Veracyte stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.13 and a beta of 1.80.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.
