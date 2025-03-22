Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.14 and traded as high as C$3.20. Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 39,000 shares trading hands.

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.20.

About Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETFs investment objective is to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation; and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Energy Leaders (as defined below) directly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.