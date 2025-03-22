Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 406,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 221,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

