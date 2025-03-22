Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 103.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 41.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CNI shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.1 %

CNI stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $93.64 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.