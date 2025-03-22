Harbour Investments Inc. Has $265,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 126.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCAF. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

