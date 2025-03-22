Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $185.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

