Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $185.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.12.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.