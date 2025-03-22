Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 3,301 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,681,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,702,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,080,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 666,785 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after acquiring an additional 600,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 861,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 418,097 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

