Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $544.65 million, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

