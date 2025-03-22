Green Energy Stocks To Watch Now – March 21st

Darling Ingredients, Richardson Electronics, and Mercer International are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks refer to shares of companies that produce, develop, or distribute renewable energy solutions such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, or geothermal power. These stocks appeal to investors looking to support sustainable environmental practices while potentially benefiting from governmental policies and shifting consumer demands toward cleaner energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $48.39.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,957. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.28 million, a P/E ratio of 402.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $15.51.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

MERC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. 88,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,129. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $441.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

