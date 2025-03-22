GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 23.1% – Time to Sell?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 23.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 3,034,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 1,642,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

GoviEx Uranium Trading Up 18.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$32.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

