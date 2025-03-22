goeasy (TSE:GSY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$167.63 and traded as low as C$146.02. goeasy shares last traded at C$151.14, with a volume of 61,707 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised goeasy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on goeasy from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$223.00.

Get goeasy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on goeasy

goeasy Stock Up 0.9 %

goeasy Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 82.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$167.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$172.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.