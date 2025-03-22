Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.48 and last traded at $15.52. 5,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 33,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $58.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Southeast Asia ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASEA. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $523,000.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Company Profile

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

