Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 75,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $681,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens downgraded Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $97.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.99 and a 1 year high of $136.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

