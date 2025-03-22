Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $2.90. Global Acquisitions shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 700 shares.

Global Acquisitions Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

About Global Acquisitions

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021.

