Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,518 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $7,496,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth $6,850,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 49.6% during the third quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 990,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,675,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,880,000 after buying an additional 894,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 900.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 970,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 873,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $6.92 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

