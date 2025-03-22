Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,613,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,052,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Amcor by 39,411.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,811,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,484 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $23,810,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Amcor by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,544,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Amcor Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 92.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Amcor news, Director Achal Agarwal acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,566.70. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.