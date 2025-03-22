Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Takes $77,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,696,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

Teleflex Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $141.77 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $128.55 and a 52-week high of $249.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.17 and a 200-day moving average of $194.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

