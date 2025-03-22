Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Purchases Shares of 1,868 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 708,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,588,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Col bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.41.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

