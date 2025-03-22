Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 27.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,128,000 after purchasing an additional 230,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 614,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.39.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR opened at $363.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.74 and a 200-day moving average of $354.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.