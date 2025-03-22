Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 27.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,128,000 after purchasing an additional 230,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 614,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.39.
Charter Communications Price Performance
CHTR opened at $363.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.74 and a 200-day moving average of $354.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
