Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Makes New $165,000 Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 5,356,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,491,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Dbs Bank cut PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research note on Friday. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.91.

PDD Stock Down 3.3 %

PDD stock opened at $126.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.13. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.