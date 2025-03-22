Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Acquires Shares of 5,532 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,532 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,625,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,118,000 after acquiring an additional 315,605 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,738,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,273,000 after acquiring an additional 112,885 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,226,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,921,000 after acquiring an additional 61,426 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,993 shares of company stock valued at $89,682 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

