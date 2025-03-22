Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Garland Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.6% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $158.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

