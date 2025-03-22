Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 421,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,334,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $881.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

