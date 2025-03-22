Games for a Living Price Tops $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Games for a Living has a total market cap of $22.13 million and approximately $114,408.26 worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Games for a Living has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Games for a Living token can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Games for a Living Token Profile

Games for a Living’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,557,527,741 tokens. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. The official message board for Games for a Living is medium.com/@gfal.

Games for a Living Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,557,527,740.55533305 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.00611819 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $125,386.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

