Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $17,465,000. Castellan Group acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the third quarter worth about $5,881,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Frontdoor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Frontdoor by 462.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 76,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 63,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,942,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $38.09 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

