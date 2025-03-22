Freehold Royalties Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.