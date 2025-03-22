Freehold Royalties Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
About Freehold Royalties
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Freehold Royalties
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.