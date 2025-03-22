Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,652 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mindset Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $316.78 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.40.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,920. This represents a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,198.52. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price objective on The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.25.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

