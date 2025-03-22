Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. XPO comprises about 0.3% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on XPO from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.47.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.03 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.54 and a 200-day moving average of $129.42.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

