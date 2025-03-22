Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 194.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,845,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,506.50. This trade represents a 39.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $864,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,157. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.38.

Woodward Price Performance

WWD opened at $185.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.65. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $144.45 and a one year high of $201.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

