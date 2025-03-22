Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 430.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,618,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Stock Up 0.1 %

PSN stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Parsons from $125.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Parsons from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Parsons from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.44.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

