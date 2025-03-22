Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 38,100 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 828.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,840,000. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,230,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR opened at $94.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.56. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $104.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

