Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Invests $254,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $577,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 85.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.03.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
