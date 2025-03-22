Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Invests $254,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $577,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 85.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.