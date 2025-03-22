Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,601 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.5% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VGT opened at $564.61 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $605.70. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

