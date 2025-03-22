Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $102.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.16.

FIVE stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.52. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $185.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Five Below by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

