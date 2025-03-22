First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on March 31st

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

