First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.11 and last traded at $63.19. 5,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 25,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.11. The firm has a market cap of $281.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

