First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak Sells 40,000 Shares

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 40,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total transaction of C$844,400.00.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$22.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$13.30 and a 12-month high of C$23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.50.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.55872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.20 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.57.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

