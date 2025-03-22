Financial Review: Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) versus Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) and Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tsakos Energy Navigation pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Pacific Basin Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Tsakos Energy Navigation pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation 22.57% 19.07% 9.04% Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Pacific Basin Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Basin Shipping has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tsakos Energy Navigation and Pacific Basin Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 1 1 1 3.00 Pacific Basin Shipping 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.13%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than Pacific Basin Shipping.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Pacific Basin Shipping”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation $836.04 million 0.59 $300.18 million $5.48 3.04 Pacific Basin Shipping $2.30 billion 0.51 $109.38 million N/A N/A

Tsakos Energy Navigation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Basin Shipping.

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation beats Pacific Basin Shipping on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap. It also offers shipping consulting, crewing, secretarial, and ship agency and management services. In addition, the company is involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities. It has a fleet of 266 owned and chartered vessels, including 121 Handysize, 1 Capesize, and 144 Supramax/Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

