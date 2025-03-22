Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 52.8% increase from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fidelity European Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Fidelity European Trust stock opened at GBX 397.50 ($5.13) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.80. Fidelity European Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 342.50 ($4.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 412.50 ($5.33). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 388.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 372.63.

Get Fidelity European Trust alerts:

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 10.41 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity European Trust had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 93.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity European Trust will post 62.9906542 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.