Fidelity Disruptors ETF Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FDIF)

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
Fidelity Disruptors ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of FDIF opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.89 million, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.27. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52.
About Fidelity Disruptors ETF
