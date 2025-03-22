Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 445.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $98.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average is $92.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,899,637.98. The trade was a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $32,080,385.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,876,675.56. This represents a 2.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 599,988 shares of company stock worth $59,094,530. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.